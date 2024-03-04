The Toronto Raptors are signing forward Mouhamadou Gueye to a two-way deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Gueye, a 25-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., appeared in one game for the Raptors over a 10-day contract,

The Pitt product has played in 21 games for the Raptors 905 of the NBA G League this season, averaging 14 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

The signing comes days removed from All-Star Scottie Barnes suffering a fractured hand on Friday forcing him to be ruled out indefinitely, compounded by centre Jakob Poeltl suffering a dislocated finger against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.