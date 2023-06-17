The Washington Wizards are in "serious talks" with two finalists - the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns - on a Bradley Beal trade, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Saturday.

Beal just completed the first season of a five-year, $251 million contract and is the only current player in the NBA with a no-trade clause, giving him the ability to control his destination.

The 29-year-old guard averaged 23.2 point, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists in 50 games for the Wizards in 2022-23.