HOUSTON (AP) — Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis left Saturday night’s game against the Houston Rockets early in the first quarter with a hamstring injury and the team said he wouldn’t return.

Sabonis was running down the court about a minute into the game when he pulled up and grabbed his left hamstring. Interim coach Doug Christie took a timeout and Sabonis was lifted from the game and taken to the locker room.

The team announced that he had a hamstring injury and would miss the rest of the game.

Sabonis entered the game averaging 19.9 points, 14.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

