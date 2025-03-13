Sarr scores 19 points, makes big plays on both ends late as Wizards beat Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — Alex Sarr made the go-ahead basket with 53 seconds left, followed with a blocked shot and finished with 19 points to lead the Washington Wizards to a 129-125 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night.

Justin Champagnie had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Wizards, while Kyshawn George scored all of his nine points in the fourth quarter, making three 3-pointers after going 0 for 4 through three quarters.

Cade Cunningham had 38 points and 10 rebounds for the Pistons, who had won two straight. Jalen Duren added 18 points and 14 rebounds.

Duren's follow shot gave the Pistons a 125-124 lead with 1:03 left. Sarr dunked at the other end to put Washington up 126-125, then blocked Cunningham's dunk attempt.

Tim Hardaway Jr. missed a tying 3-pointer with 8.7 seconds left and Marcus Smart clinched the game from the line.

Takeaways

Wizards: The Wizards lost 123-103 to the Pistons on Tuesday, but were much sharper after a day off in Detroit.

Pistons: SG Jaden Ivey gave an update on his recovery from a fractured tibia sustained on Jan. 1 against the Orlando Magic. He is expected to miss the rest of the regular season, but hopes to return in time for his first trip to the NBA playoffs.

Key stat

The Wizards shot 61% (11 for 18) from the floor in the fourth quarter, including 5 for 10 on 3-pointers. Detroit made 35% (7 of 20) of its fourth-quarter shots, missing all eight 3-pointers.

Key moment

The Wizards trailed late in the second quarter, but responded with a 27-10 run that gave them a 75-62 lead after the first minute of the third.

Up next

Both teams return to action on Saturday. Washington continues its road trip in Denver while the Pistons host Oklahoma City.