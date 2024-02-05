The Seattle Storm have signed free agent forward Nneka Ogwumike.

Ogwumike, 33, averaged 19.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 36 games last season with the Los Angeles Sparks.

This is the second major offseason signing for Seattle, who inked guard Skylar Diggins-Smith on Feb. 1 to a two-year deal.

“Nneka is one of the most impactful players in the history of our league, not only her achievements on the court but also as an agent of positive change across the WNBA,” said Storm general manager Talisa Rhea. “I know Seattle and our community share our enthusiasm that Nneka is coming to the Storm.”

“I’m stepping into this season of change with you, Seattle,” said Ogwumike. “With my teammates, coaches, staff, organization, ownership, and, most importantly, the fans. Every part of me is grateful and ready for this opportunity to continue to be great and sustain legacy. You can’t calm this Storm.”

The first overall pick by the Sparks at the 2012 WNBA Draft, Ogwumike spent the first 12 years of her professional career in Los Angeles, helping the franchise win a championship in 2016. She also won WNBA MVP in 2016 and is an eight-time All-Star.

The Tomball, Texas native helped the United States win gold at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups.

In 12 WNBA seasons, she has started in all 355 games she has played in, averaging 16.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and two assists.