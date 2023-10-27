Setting The Pick – Opening night instant reactions

All 30 teams have played their first game of the regular season, so now’s the time to jump to conclusions, right?

The reality is, it’s a long 82-game season and it’s easy to overreact to things we saw during the opening slate.

But this is the time to assess rotation minutes, team’s stylistic changes, and player growth – especially from those inheriting a larger role or on a new team.

Some futures, like Most Valuable Player and NBA champion, won’t flinch much, but other awards have already been adjusted quickly by the oddsmakers at FanDuel.

Here are three notes that have my attention after opening night.

Raptors’ passing and ball movement

New head coach Darko Rajakovic hasn’t just brought a change in locker room vibes, he’s instilling a new style of offence that was impossible to ignore Wednesday night.

Under previous coach Nick Nurse, Toronto resorted to isolation basketball far too often, leading to the league’s worst half-court offence last year.

They had a 57.1 assist percentage, which was fifth worst in the NBA.

In their opening-night win, the Raptors dished out 27 assists on 36 made field goals. That 75 per cent clip would’ve ranked first in the league last season.

It’s a stark contrast to their style of play from a year ago, and should the team successfully adopt Rajakovic’s system, every ball handler should see a slight bump in assist volume.

The improved shot selection should equate to more three-point volume as well.

For Toronto’s game against Chicago, Dennis Schroder’s assist prop is set at 5.5 - I like the over, priced at -125 on FanDuel.

Tyrese Maxey now MIP co-favourite

Maxey opened the season as the second favourite to win Most Improved Player at +1100 on FanDuel.

In their opener versus Milwaukee, he led Philly with 31 points and eight dimes and was undeniably their best player (better than last season’s MVP).

His price didn’t adjust drastically, but he’s now tied with Mikal Bridges as the co-favourite at +1000.

Maxey’s case for this award was always tied to James Harden’s impending departure from the team.

Betting on such a volatile situation is risky because no one knows how many games Harden will play for Philly.

Bettors also don’t know what players comes back to the Sixers in the event he gets traded.

For now, Maxey gets a chance to shine as Harden continues to be away from the team.

His usage rate jumped from 23.6 last season to 28.9 in their opener.

He finished with eight dimes – a feat he only achieved once all last season.

He played 40 minutes, six more than his average last year, which might be a permanent change with new coach Nurse at the helm.

Expect Maxey to keep piling up the stats.

Cam Thomas rising for Sixth Man of the Year

The most drastic price adjustment from FanDuel was their upgrade on Brooklyn’s Cam Thomas.

He was +5000 for Sixth Man of the Year on Tuesday afternoon.

He’s currently the fourth-shortest choice at +1300.

Thomas racked up 36 points on an efficient 13-of-21 from the floor, all in 25 minutes.

36 points, the most for a player off the bench in a season-opening game in NBA history.@24_camthomas 👏 pic.twitter.com/22oKnJkcnE — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) October 26, 2023

As it stands, he’s second in scoring only behind Damian Lillard who exploded for 39 points Thursday night.

If it wasn’t for him, the Nets were on track to get blown out by Cleveland. Instead, they almost stole the game if not for a Donovan Mitchell final-minute three.

There’s no question Thomas can score in bunches.

This is the same guy who dropped 40-plus points in three consecutive games last season.

His style of play fits the mold of players who’ve historically won this award – microwave scorers who create their own offence.

The challenge for Thomas will be minutes.

Even though Brooklyn isn’t a playoff-calibre team, they have a deep roster of wings fighting for playing time.

No one is doubting his talent; the question comes down to his role on the team.

While you should be skeptical of his 42.2 usage rate, you have to give him credit for his opening performance.

This is a talent play. He simply knows how to get buckets.