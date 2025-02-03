A pair of top candidates for the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award meet Monday night as Canadian superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads his Oklahoma City Thunder against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Gilgeous-Alexander, a native of Hamilton, Ont., is leading the NBA in scoring at 32.4 points per game while also averaging 6.0 assists, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.0 steals on 52.8 per cent shooting.

This is now the third straight season that the 26-year-old point guard has averaged at least 30 points per outing, helping him earn top-five finishes for MVP in each of the past two years.

As things currently stand, the Kentucky product is a heavy favourite to win the award with FanDuel SportsBook listing his odds at -500 to win the honour.

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic and Antetokounmpo round out the top three at +360 and +5000, respectively.

Jokic and Antetokounmpo have won five of the last six MVP awards dating back to the 2018-19 season, but Gilgeous-Alexander appears to be in the driver’s seat with more than half of the regular season having already been played.

Antetokounmpo, now in his 12th NBA season, is just behind Gilgeous-Alexander for the league lead in scoring at 31.8 points per game, and is also top five in rebounding with 12.2 boards.

Monday’s contest could serve as a statement game for either Gilgeous-Alexander or Antetokounmpo as the pair look to provide a boost to their MVP candidacies.

If the 6-foot-6 guard does go on to win the MVP, he will become just the second Canadian to capture the award after Phoenix Suns guard Steve Nash went back-to-back in 2005-06.

The Thunder come into the matchup occupying the top spot in the Western Conference with a record of 38-9. They have emerged victorious in seven of their past 10 games, and are two wins off from tying the Cleveland Cavaliers for the best record in the Association.

Milwaukee has dropped their past three contests, and could be in tough against the Western Conference’s best with point guard Damian Lillard being listed as day-to-day with a groin injury.

The Bucks hold a record of 26-21 on the year, good for the fifth spot in the East and third in the Central Division.

They have gone 9-13 on the road this season, while the Thunder have been nearly unbeatable on home court, winning 20 of 23 games at Paycom Center on the year.