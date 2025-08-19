WASHINGTON — Saniya Rivers scored 17 points, Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 15 points and nine rebounds, and the Connecticut Sun beat the Washington Mystics 80-69 on Tuesday night to end a 13-game road losing streak.

Connecticut (7-27) secured its first road win since May 30 against Indiana to improve to 2-15 away from home. The Sun have won five of their last six road games against the Mystics, with a 104-67 loss earlier this season.

Tina Charles added 13 points and nine rebounds for Connecticut. Aaliyah Edwards scored eight points in 16 minutes in her first game against her former team.

Sonia Citron led Washington (16-19) with 19 points. Shakira Austin added 12 points and Jade Melbourne had 11. Citron passed Chamique Holdsclaw (525) for most points by a rookie in Washington's franchise history — with nine games remaining.

Connecticut started the second quarter on a 10-2 run to build a 31-25 lead and closed the half on a 9-0 spurt to make it 47-35. The Sun also scored the first four points of the third quarter for a 16-point lead.

Nelson-Ododa opened and closed an 8-0 run in the fourth to make it 76-57 with 4:03 remaining.

Connecticut hosts a rematch with the Mystics on Thursday.