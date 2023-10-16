TORONTO – Darko Rajakovic still hasn’t had the talk with Gary Trent Jr., though both know it’s coming and neither seems especially concerned about it.

The Toronto Raptors are halfway through their four-game preseason schedule and, officially, their first-year head coach is keeping his options open when it comes to the rotation. Unofficially, there are a few things we can surmise, including the winner of the fifth spot in the team’s starting lineup, which most assumed would come down to Trent or off-season addition and veteran point guard Dennis Schroder.

That Schroder started the first two exhibition contests with Trent operating as the sixth man would seem to be a pretty good indicator of how things will shake out when the regular season tips off next week.

“The writing’s on the wall,” said Trent, who also noted that he’s been running with the second unit in practice throughout training camp.

At some point before the Oct. 25 season opener against Minnesota, Rajakovic plans on sitting down with each of his players to discuss their role and what he expects from them over the coming months. Heading into a crucial season – his sixth in the league and the final year of his contract – Trent isn’t exactly enthusiastic about a full-time gig coming off the bench. Of course, that’s hardly unusual – most NBA players would strongly prefer to start and there’s millions of dollars on the line for Trent, who surprised some by opting into the final year of his deal over the summer. Still, judging from recently history, you can feel confident that Trent will accept his role, embrace it and make the best of it.

“Obviously you work to start in the league and start for a team and help the team as much as you can, but I have no control over that,” the 24-year-old guard said on Monday. “Whatever it's going to be, it's going to be. I can only control me coming in, working, being a great teammate and contribute to winning. That's all I can help with. That's all I can do. There's no time to complain, nag about what's going on, how my situation is not what I wanted. There's none of that. I'm coming in to work and I'm going to do what I need to do to help this team win.”

Trent started 123 of his first 136 games with the team after coming to Toronto in a trade from Portland midway through the 2020-21 season. However, he was mostly deployed as a reserve once Jakob Poeltl was acquired at last February’s trade deadline.

On multiple occasions, then head coach Nick Nurse praised Trent for his continued professionalism and hard work, despite what some might interpret as a mid-season demotion. And to his credit, his production never slipped. He was arguably better and certainly more efficient in 22 games off the bench last season, averaging 14.8 points on 46 per cent shooting (41 per cent from three-point range) in 27.2 minutes per contest compared to 18.7 points on 42 per cent (36 per cent from three) in 34.5 minutes as a starter.

He probably doesn’t need a sales pitch, but that’s something Rajakovic can point to when they finally have their chat. As a source of instant offence coming off the bench, Trent’s had and can continue to have success in this role.

“You can look at Hall of Famers and some of those guys were coming off the bench and being amazing players at different parts of the season,” Rajakovic said, with Spurs legend and former Sixth Man of the Year winner Manu Ginobili the first that comes to mind. “You’ve just gotta be ready to go out there and be a pro, and everything I’ve seen so far from Gary, he’s that guy. He’s a pro.”

At Media Day earlier this month, Trent said that he’s had more conversations with Rajakovic away from the court than any other coach he’s ever played for. Even if they haven’t spoken about his role yet, a solid foundation has already been built.

The new offensive system that Rajakovic is working to install with the Raptors is predicated on ball movement and quick decision making, which aren’t things you would automatically associate with Trent’s game. In the past, he mostly had the green light to create off the dribble – understandably so, he was one of the only players on the roster capable of generating his own shot.

In that sense, Rajakovic’s “0.5 offence” will be an adjustment but, by all accounts, Trent has bought in. He’s been an early standout in camp and has impressed in both tune-ups, leading the team with an efficient 22 points in 20 minutes as the first player off the bench in last week’s win over Sacramento. Notably, he hasn’t looked out of place in the offence. He hasn’t gotten caught over-dribbling or settled for mid-range pull-up jumpers early in the clock. He’s moving the ball with purpose and scoring in the flow of the game.

“I’m amazed with Gary,” Rajakovic said. “His working habits [are] second to none. Every single day he brings a high level of energy, high level of focus… I have such a such a huge [respect] for him.”

Those are all things the Raptors are going to need from him if he’s going to lead what they’re hoping will be a much improved second unit. Last season, Toronto ranked last in bench points and minutes. Famously, Nurse used a tight rotation and relied heavily on his starters, often at the expense of development at the backend of the roster. It’s one of the primary reasons why the front office decided to make a change over the summer.

As Rajakovic has reiterated throughout camp, his plan is to go 10 deep, which could be beneficial for the entire roster, from top to bottom. The hope is that guys who have struggled with sporadic playing time – say, fourth-year point guard Malachi Flynn – can find their footing in a more stable role, while balancing out the minutes might lessen the toll on their previously overworked starters.

Spacing remains a legitimate concern for the first unit, especially with Trent coming off the bench, but Schroder gives Rajakovic another veteran ball handler and playmaker alongside Pascal Siakam, O.G. Anunoby, Scottie Barnes and Poeltl.

Assuming the five starters are locked in, as well as Trent, Chris Boucher and Precious Achiuwa – who’s nearing his return from a groin injury he suffered in practice last week – that leaves five or six players vying for two rotation spots. You could make a case for rookie and instant fan favourite Gradey Dick, Flynn, newcomer Jalen McDaniels and veterans Thaddeus Young, Otto Porter Jr. or Garrett Temple.

Based on preseason usage, it would appear that Flynn and McDaniels are the early frontrunners, meaning that playing time could be hard to come by for Dick early in the 13th overall pick’s NBA career. Porter is still being ramped up from January toe surgery and has yet to appear in a game but is expected to be ready for the regular season and could also be an option for the rotation.

Rajakovic still has a few hard and potentially unpopular decisions to make over the next week or so. That’s part of the gig.