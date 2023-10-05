VANCOUVER – If there was any lingering tension or animosity between the Toronto Raptors and their best player, you wouldn’t know it from watching Pascal Siakam over the first few days of training camp.

For the third straight morning, a routine end-of-practice three-point shooting drill turned into a spirited head-to-head competition between Siakam and Chris Boucher, with the two long-time teammates playfully jeering at each other after every made jumper.

Siakam would dance from spot to spot as he made his way around the arc. He was smiling, laughing, joking around with Boucher and his other teammates. On Thursday, he was among the last players in the gym, getting in extra reps with the assistant coaches.

None of this is out of the ordinary for Siakam, which is what makes it notable. More than most, you can generally gauge his emotional state from how much joy he’s exuding on the court at any given time. Through three days of camp, there isn’t a Raptors player who appears to be having more fun. It’s business as usual, despite his uncertain future with the club.

Much of the talk coming out of Media Day earlier this week surrounded the relationship between Siakam and the Raptors. After hearing his name come up repeatedly in trade talks over the summer, the seven-year vet is heading into a contract season and, as team president Masai Ujiri confirmed publicly, the two sides have yet to discuss a possible extension.

What raised some eyebrows was Ujiri’s inference that the two-time all-star and All-NBA forward would need to prove his worth after a season that saw the Raptors finish with a disappointing 41-41 record, suffer an embarrassing play-in game loss and miss the playoffs for the second time in three years, while succumbing to bouts of “selfish play.”

“We do believe in Pascal,” Ujiri said on Monday. “[But] we believe that a lot of our players didn’t play the right way last year and we want to see them play the right way. I said that we were selfish; I’m not running away from that. We were selfish and we did not play the right way. So, let us see it when we play the right way.”

“I’ll speak for me, personally, I’ve never been a selfish player in my life,” Siakam pushed back. “I’ve always played the game the right way and that’s from the first time I started playing basketball. I’ve always been a team player.”

So, naturally, when the team opened training camp in Burnaby, B.C., the following day, all eyes were on Siakam and how he was fitting into a new system under a new head coach. Over the years, players around the league in similar contractual situations have shown up to camp sulking, or not shown up at all. But by all accounts and to little surprise, Siakam has been a consummate professional. He reported to Toronto a couple weeks early, eager to get to work and embrace change.

“[I’m] just observing and continuing to be me,” Siakam said. “As a team, we’ve all got to adapt, we’ve all got to figure it out because it’s a new coach. He’s going to come in with his new stuff and his philosophy…”

“At the end of the day, I think what makes me special is I’m a hooper. When people work out in the summer and they do one-on-one workouts, I want to play basketball because I want to be able to understand the game, play off of guys and not just do drills and be a robot. That’s my strength as a player. So I’m definitely not worried about that. I know that my abilities on a basketball court will always prevail in any situation I’m put in.”

With Darko Rajakovic’s preferred style of play, predicated on movement and quick decision-making, Siakam may not have the ball in his hands as much as he’s become accustomed to. One of the things they’ve worked on early in camp is using him off the ball, in addition to having him initiate the offence. It’s a bit of an adjustment for the 29-year-old, who averaged a career-best 24.2 points per game in a more ball-dominant role last season, but it should play to some of his natural strengths.

“He’s doing a great job,” Rajakovic said on Thursday. “It’s actually allowing him to be more efficient. He’s doing a great job of cutting and playing without the ball and with spacing. You cannot hide the talent on the floor. He is extremely talented and an extremely high-quality player. The ball is always going to find the best players on the court, and way he’s played these three days of training camp, I’m very proud of him.”

“I think it’s just a matter of, for me, continuing to play off instincts, which is how I play anyway,” said Siakam. “I think the more we do it, the more we grow, and when we start playing other people, the more we’ll see. I can’t really tell now.”

That opportunity will come when the Raptors tip off the preseason against the Sacramento Kings in Vancouver on Sunday, leading up to the regular-season opener later this month. But, for now, Siakam isn’t looking too far ahead. He doesn’t have a choice but to take things day-by-day.

Ujiri and general manager Bobby Webster have taken a wait-and-see approach with their free agents before. It worked nearly a decade ago, lighting a fire under some of those DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry-led Raptors teams and sparking their resurgence. That’s their hope here, that Siakam, as well as O.G. Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr., who are also playing for new contracts, won’t be lacking for motivation.

There’s also the matter of maintaining flexibility, which is something this Raptors front office is known to value. Clearly, they’re not sold on building around the pairing of Siakam and Scottie Barnes, who’s seven years younger and has similar strengths and weaknesses on the court. This past summer could have taken them in a number of different directions, from moving Siakam to Atlanta for a package of younger players that better fit Barnes’ timeline (which they strongly considered) to adding Damian Lillard without breaking up their core of Siakam, Barnes and O.G. Anunoby (which they felt they could’ve done if the former Blazers point guard didn’t block a trade to Toronto).

Signing Siakam to an extension would make him ineligible to be traded for six months. Meaning, if they did it over the off-season they couldn’t have moved him this summer, and if they do it now he can’t be moved this season (the trade deadline is four months away).

Could they be waiting to see how this team gels under Rajakovic over the first few months before deciding whether to trade Siakam ahead of the February deadline or offer the extension from there (he can sign it until the end of the regular season)?

If so, that’s a dangerous game to play – bold, but risky.

Of course, there’s the very real possibility that Siakam could decline an extension, even if it were to be offered. His maximum extension would be worth 30 per cent of the salary cap, or roughly $200 million over four years. Given all that he’s accomplished and his standing as a top-25 (at worst) player in his prime, that’s a deal he would have little trouble getting on the open market next summer. In this NBA economy, lesser players are signing for more. If he were to make an All-NBA team this season, which he’s done in two of the past four years, he would be eligible for 35 per cent of the cap, or north of $300 million, in free agency. Assuming Siakam is comfortable betting on himself – and he’s certainly not lacking for confidence – he might also prefer to wait this out.

But, for the Raptors, there’s another inherent risk if they aren’t even willing to make the offer. What kind of message does it send?

For seven seasons, Siakam has been a loyal soldier. He came to Toronto as a late-blooming 27th-overall pick out of Cameroon and turned himself into the second-leading scorer on a championship team and All-NBA player – one of the greatest success stories the sport has ever seen. He’s a relentless worker who keeps his head down, doesn’t make waves and represents the franchise well, while giving back to the community. He also wants to be in Toronto; he’s made that clear on multiple occasions, and with the team’s history and given recent events, that’s not something that should be taken for granted.

He’s not going to throw tantrums, refuse to speak to the media or hold out because that’s not in his nature. He’s going to put in the work and will almost certainly have another great season. At some point, maybe it becomes mutually beneficial for him and the team to continue moving forward together, regardless of bruised egos and hurt feelings. Still, if Siakam is questioning where he fits in the Raptors’ long-term plans, it’s not hard to see why.