TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have exercised the third-year team option on sophomore guard Gradey Dick's contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Dick was the 13th overall pick of the 2023 NBA draft — the Raptors' only selection that year — and has cracked the starting lineup in his second season with the team.

The six-foot-seven 208-pound Dick is averaging 16.0 points and 29.9 minutes in four games. He has shot 43.1 per cent from the floor and 34.6 per cent from three-point range.

The 20-year-old had a career-high 25 points in a 112-101 loss to Minnesota last Saturday.

Toronto has also exercised the fourth-year team option for guard-forward Ochai Agbaji.

The six-foot-five 219-pound Agbaji is averaging 12.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 27.7 minutes through four games (three starts) this season. He was acquired from the Utah Jazz at the trade deadline last season.

Agbaji was drafted 14th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2024.