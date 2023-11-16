Toronto Raptors small forward OG Anunoby is expected to miss a third consecutive game on Friday against the Boston Celtics after getting stiches on his lacerated right index finger.

Anunoby suffered the injury to his finger last week while doing household chores and has missed home games against the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks. He is still limited to left hand shooting and dribbling drills in practice.

Trent participated in practice and Rajakovic is expecting him to be available for tomorrow’s (IN-SEASON TOURNAMENT) game vs Boston. Anunoby is doubtful, still limited to left hand shooting/dribbling in practice. Darko confirmed he had stitches on his lacerated right index finger — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 16, 2023

In other injury news, Gary Trent Jr., who has also missed the past two games with plantar fasciitis, is expected to be available for the game.

Anunoby, 26, is averaging 16.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists over eight games this season, his seventh with the Raptors.

Trent Jr., 24, is averaging 10.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists over eight games this season, his third first full campaign with the Raptors.

Friday's game against the visiting Celtics will be the Raptors' first game of the NBA's new in-season tournament.

The Raptors are 5-6 on the season.