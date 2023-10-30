The Toronto Raptors will be looking to bounce back from early two-game slide against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.

Toronto opened the season with a 97-94 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves before a narrow 104-103 loss in overtime to the Chicago Bulls on Friday and a 114-107 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

Saturday's loss turned in the third quarter for the Raptors, who had entered halftime with a 59-56 lead. The 76ers dominated out of the break with a 15-2 run, eventually holding a 91-79 lead which would prove insurmountable.

"Lack of energy or tired, whatever might be the case, but we just did not have the juice that stretch there," Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic said of the stretch. "But we did not give up.

"Our guys are very resilient, and we continued playing all the way to the end. We were trying to find a way to get in the game and steal a win tonight."

After an off-season headlined by the loss of Fred VanVleet in free agency, the Raptors have been led this season by Scottie Barnes.

In his third year, Barnes is averaging 21 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game through three contests. Off-season addition Dennis Schroder is second the team with an average of 15.7 points and leads the Raptors with 27 assists this season.

The Trailblazers enter Monday's game coming off of a 126-98 loss to the 76ers on Sunday night. The Blazers suffered a 123-111 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in their season opener and a 102-97 loss the Orlando Magic in their home opener earlier in the week.

After trading Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks last month, Portland has been led early this season by second-year guard Shaedon Sharpe. The 20-year-old Canadian is averaging 19.3 points per game, just ahead of Malcolm Brogdon (18.7) and Anfernee Simons (18).