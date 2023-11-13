Toronto forward O.G. Anunoby is listed as questionable with a right finger laceration as the Raptors prepare to host the Washington Wizards on Monday night.

Anunoby is averaging 16.4 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 51 per cent from the field and 39.3 per cent from three-point range this season.

The 26-year-old is also a key defensive player for the Raptors, often tasked with guarding the opposing teams' best perimeter scorer. He has missed one game so far.

The Raptors announced on Sunday that guard Gary Trent Jr. is also questionable (right foot, plantar fasciitis) and centre Christian Koloko is out (respiratory issue).

Trent, who is averaging 10.4 points this season, missed Saturday's 117-94 loss to the Boston Celtics. Koloko has yet to play this season.

Toronto (4-5) is 11th in the NBA's Eastern Conference, while Washington (2-7) sits in 14th entering the matchup. The Wizards have lost two straight.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2023.