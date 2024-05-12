The Toronto Raptors will relinquish their first-round draft pick in the 2024 NBA Draft to the San Antonio Spurs after falling to the No. 8 pick in the NBA Lottery on Sunday.

Toronto traded forward Khem Birch, a 2024 first-round pick and two second-round picks to the Spurs for centre Jakob Poeltl in February of 2023.

The Raptors' first-round pick was only top-six protected and was sent to the Spurs as part of the return for Poeltl.

The Atlanta Hawks won the first-overall pick for the first time in franchise history.

More to come.