TORONTO — Rookie forward Jonathan Mogbo has been assigned to the G-League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors.

Raptors 905 will host the Austin Spurs on Friday at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga, Ont.

Mogbo has averaged 5.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists and 16.6 minutes over 34 NBA games, including six starts.

However, his playtime has dropped considerably since backup centre Kelly Olynyk of Kamloops, B.C., returned to Toronto's lineup after missing the start of the season with back spasms.

Mogbo played 41 seconds of garbage time in the Raptors' 130-113 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. Toronto did not practice on Thursday.

The 23-year-old was selected 31st overall by the Raptors in the 2024 NBA Draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2025.