Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors due to a hand injury.

The all-star headed to the locker room earlier in the game after he appeared to get his hand caught in the net contesting a Jonathan Kuminga layup.

Kelly Olynyk started the second half in his place.

Raptors make it official - Scottie Barnes is done for the night with what the team is calling a left hand injury. Vague. Hopefully we'll get more info post game. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 2, 2024

Barnes, 22, had 10 points, six rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 15 minutes before the injury

In 59 games this season, he is averaging 20.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists.