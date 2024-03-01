Raptors' Barnes leaves vs. Warriors with injured hand
Scottie Barnes - The Canadian Press
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors due to a hand injury.
The all-star headed to the locker room earlier in the game after he appeared to get his hand caught in the net contesting a Jonathan Kuminga layup.
Kelly Olynyk started the second half in his place.
Barnes, 22, had 10 points, six rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 15 minutes before the injury
In 59 games this season, he is averaging 20.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists.