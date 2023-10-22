Scottie Barnes said he's fine and only tweaked his foot, the Raptors forward told reporters on Sunday.

Barnes, 22, exited Friday's pre-season finale against the Washington Wizards in the third quarter after he landed awkwardly while cutting through the key..

The 6-foot-9 forward left the game with a sprained right foot, but new Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic told reporters that he was completely fine after the game.

“He’s completely fine,” Darko on Scottie. Exhale. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) October 21, 2023

Barnes recorded 23 points and grabbed six rebounds prior to leaving the game as the Raptors won 134-98 to finish 4-0 in the pre-season.

The 2022 Rookie of the Year is entering his third campaign with the Raptors and averaged 15.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 77 games last season.

Toronto opens the 2023-24 campaign at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.