It's all hands on deck for the Toronto Raptors Friday night against the Washington Wizards as TSN's Josh Lewenberg reports that the Raps will have their full roster available for the first time this pre-season.

Lewenberg notes that Jakob Poeltl, forward Precious Achiuwa and Otto Porter Jr. are all active.

“We’ve gotta be smart,” Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic said in regards to Porter’s usage Friday and early in the year after a lost season and limited training camp. But thinks he can help them on both ends of the floor, fits the way they want to play, Lewenberg adds.

Porter, 30, will make his pre-season debut as he was limited to eight games in his first season as a Raptor following a season-ending foot injury.