SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had 25 points and nine rebounds to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 106-88 victory over the Utah Jazz on Thursday night.

Wembanyama also had seven assists, five steals, and five blocks, getting at least five in five categories for the second time in his career. Chris Paul added 19 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds for the Spurs.

Collin Sexton led the Jazz with 16 points, and John Collins added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Utah played without starting forward Lauri Markkanen who was out with back spasms.

Patty Mills made three straight 3-pointers to power a 13-0 run that gave Utah a 30-19 lead going into the second quarter. The Jazz did not trail again before halftime.

San Antonio erased a double-digit deficit twice and went ahead for good midway through the third behind a 12-0 run. Julian Champagine and Keldon Johnson combined for three baskets off steals over four possessions to cap the run and give the Spurs a 63-55 lead.

The Spurs led by 20 points in the fourth quarter.

Takeaways

Spurs: Wembanyama and Paul made all the difference in blowing open a close game with their ability to make plays all over the court.

Jazz: Generating consistent offense in Markkanen’s absence was a chore at times for Utah. The Jazz had too many empty possessions at critical junctures.

Key moment

After the Jazz cut the deficit to 73-67 when Brice Sensabaugh drove for a layup, Utah scored just two baskets over the next 6 minutes. San Antonio pulled away for good behind a 19-6 run capped by three baskets by Paul.

Key stat

Keyonte George committed a career-high seven turnovers. The Jazz finished with 26 turnovers overall, leading to 35 points for San Antonio.

Up next

The Spurs host Minnesota on Saturday while the Jazz visit Denver.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba