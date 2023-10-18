Top draft pick Victor Wembanyama scored 15 points in 21 minutes to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 117-103 victory over the visiting Houston Rockets in preseason action on Wednesday night.

The 7-foot-4 Wembanyama missed all five of his shots from the field in the first half, but made 7 of 8 from the free throw line to help the Spurs (2-2) to a 60-44 advantage at halftime. He hit 3 of 5 shots in the second half ,with two 3-pointers, and finished with six rebounds and two blocks.

Devin Vassell hit five 3-pointers and scored 25 points to lead the Spurs. Zach Collins had 11 points, nine rebounds, three assists. He also accounted for six of the Spurs' 22 turnovers.

Amen Thompson, the fourth overall selection in June's draft, and 20th pick Cam Whitmore started and combined to score five points in the first half for Houston (3-1). Thompson and Whitmore scored 15 points apiece in the Rockets' 99-89 win over the Spurs in Houston on Monday night, with Wembanyama sitting out.

Thompson finished with five points, four rebounds and four assists. Whitmore scored 14 of his 17 in the second half. Jeenathan Williams added 19 points and eight rebounds off the bench.

WIZARDS 131, KNICKS 106

Jordan Poole scored 41 points in 27 minutes and Washington rolled past New York at Madison Square Garden.

Poole hit 10 of 19 shots, including 6 of 12 from 3-point range, and made 15 of 16 free throws — in three quarters — as the Wizards remained unbeaten in three preseason games.

Mike Muscala scored 15 of his 20 points in the first half on 5-for-5 shooting from long distance. Tyus Jones added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Julius Randle paced the Knicks (1-3) with 20 points and 10 rebounds. RJ Barrett had 19 points and seven rebounds, and Mitchell Robinson added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Poole scored 29 points in the first half and helped the Wizards to a 65-52 lead at the break.

Bilal Coulibaly, the seventh overall pick acquired in a trade with Indiana, had seven points and three steals in a start for Washington.

NETS 107, HEAT 104

Reserves Lonnie Walker IV scored 22 points and Day'Ron Sharpe added 19 points on 6-for-7 shooting and 11 rebounds as visiting Brooklyn held off Miami.

Walker made half of his 14 shots and was 4 for 7 from long distance for Brooklyn (2-2).

Haywood Highsmith and Cole Swider scored 15 apiece to lead Miami (2-2). Jamal Cain had 14 rebounds and seven points.

