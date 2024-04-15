Canada’s Aaliyah Edwards was taken sixth overall by the Washington Mystics in the first round of the 2024 WNBA Draft on Monday.

This is second consecutive year that a Canadian was selected in the Top 10 of the WNBA Draft after the Atlanta Dream picked Laeticia Amihere eighth overall last year.

Edwards enters the WNBA after a stellar four-year career at the University of Connecticut, including helping lead the Huskies to the most recent women’s Final Four, where they were defeated by No. 1 seed Iowa.

The 21-year-old posted career highs with 17.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game in her senior season and UConn.

The Kingston, On. native was named to the 2024 Women's Wooden Award All American Team and was also an honourable mention on the AP All-America team.

Edwards, who has also appeared for the Canadian national women’s basketball team, is the eighth Canadian taken in the first round of the WNBA Draft.