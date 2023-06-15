The Winnipeg Sea Bears (4-2) and Brampton Honey Badgers (4-2) will look to take one step closer to the top of their conferences in a showdown at the Canada Life Centre at 7:00 pm local/8:00 pm ET.



The game will also be available for streaming on TSN+, CEBL+ powered by BetVictor, and on the CEBL Mobile app available on iOS and Android devices.



Both Winnipeg and Brampton come into tonight’s game with identical 4-2 records, and sit in second place in the western and eastern conferences respectively.



After dropping their first two games of the campaign, Brampton has rallied to win four straight—including a 75-71 victory over the Sea Bears on June 1.



Since losing to Brampton two weeks ago, Winnipeg has won three of their last four. But they scored a season-low 68 points in a 97-68 drubbing at home to the Edmonton Stingers in their last contest.



Reigning CEBL Finals MVP Christian Vital is once again leading the Honey Badgers on offence. The University of Connecticut product is fourth in the league in average points per game (21.8) and his five assists per game ranks fifth in the league.



In their last game, which was nearly a week ago, Vital led all scorers with 27 points in a victory over the Vancouver Bandits. Guard Koby McEwen came close to recording a double-double, scoring 20 points and 8 assists.



Outside of their two prolific guards, Zane Waterman has been a strong presence inside all year for the Honey Badgers. The 6’8” forward from Winston-Salem, North Carolina is averaging close to 12 points and over 6 rebounds on the year.



On the opposing side, Teddy Allen’s 25.2 points per game ranks second in the CEBL. Allen is also leading the league in defence average defensive rebounds, with nine per contest.



Although Allen scored 27 points and shot 60 per cent from the field in Winnipeg’s 29-point loss to the Stingers on Monday night, he will need more help from the Sea Bears starters on offence tonight. EJ Anosike, who is averaging 19.5 points, scored just 12 points and shot 3-11 against Edmonton. Winnipeg’s three other starters scored a combined six points.



Jelani Watson-Gayle has been a revelation off the bench for the Sea Bears. The London, UK native is third on the team in scoring and assists, and has two game-winners in target score time this year—a pair of free throws that sealed back-to-back games last week.



Brampton held Allen to 18 points and 29 per cent shooting in their last matchup. Three Honey Badgers starters also scored 15 or more points.



The Sea Bears and Honey Badgers are the second and third highest scoring teams in the CEBL respectively, averaging 88.2 and 87.8 points per game through their first six contests.



Barring a potential meeting in the postseason, this will be the last time these two teams square off this year.

