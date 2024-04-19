WNBA exhibition in Edmonton rescheduled to accommodate possible Oilers playoff game

EDMONTON — The WNBA exhibition scheduled for next month at Edmonton's Rogers Place has been rescheduled to accommodate a potential Game 7 in the Oilers' first-round NHL playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings.

The pre-season game between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Seattle Storm had originally been scheduled for Sunday, May 5.

However, when the NHL released its playoff schedule, it had a potential deciding game in the series scheduled for the same day.

The NBA says the WNBA game has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 4, at 7:30 p.m. local time.

The WNBA is playing an exhibition game in Canada for a second year in a row after Toronto's Scotiabank Arena held one in 2023.

The Oilers begin their series with the Kings on Monday at Rogers Place.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2024.