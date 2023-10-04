For the first time since 2008, the WNBA is getting ready to expand.

USA TODAY's Lindsay Schnell and Jeff Zillgitt report the league plans to announce the awarding of an expansion team to the Bay Area at a Thursday press conference.

The proposed franchise will enter the league in time for the 2025 season. The league also remains in contact other potential ownership groups for expansion teams in other cities.

Toronto is believed to be among the cities interested in an expansion franchise with the Scotiabank Arena playing host to a sold-out preseason game between the Minnesota Lynx and Chicago Sky this past spring.

The expansion franchise will be the league's 13th and first new team since the Atlanta Dream.

The WNBA is now in its 27th season. The 2023 WNBA Finals, between the New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces, is set to get underway with Game 1 scheduled for Sunday at the Michelob Ultra Arena.