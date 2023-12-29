World Juniors, NFL playoff race highlights weekend coverage on TSN, TSN+

TSN and TSN+ have got you covered this weekend with coverage of the 2024 World Juniors, NFL football, NCAA Bowl games, NBA, regional NHL, and more.

World Juniors action on TSN

Preliminary action from the 2024 World Juniors rolls throughout the weekend, starting with Switzerland vs. Norway on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT and concluding Sunday with Canada taking on Germany at 1:30 p.m./ ET 10:30 a.m. PT LIVE on TSN4/5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

NFL Saturday and Sunday

The NFL playoff race heats up as the regular season winds down with playoff races reaching a critical point.

As always, you can also follow all the action around the league Sunday with NFL RedZone on TSN+ starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

Watch seven hours of commercial-free football with NFL RedZone TSN+.

The Detroit Lions (11-4) travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys (10-5) in a showdown that could significantly alter the NFC playoff picture.

Watch the Lions battle the Cowboys LIVE on Saturday night, with coverage beginning at 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on TSN1/3/4, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

The San Francisco 49ers (11-4) look to get back on track after a loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football in Week 16, and they face the Washington Commanders (4-11) on Sunday.

Watch the 49ers take on the Commanders LIVE on TSN1/4/5, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage starting at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.

Meanwhile, TSN+ subscribers can watch the New Orleans Saints (7-8) battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7) in a clash of NFC South foes. A win by the Bucs would see them lock up the division title.

Subscribe to TSN+ to watch the Saints vs. the Buccaneers LIVE.

Two teams in desperate need of a victory to keep their playoff hopes alive meet in the afternoon window, with the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) heading out west to face the Seattle Seahawks (7-8)

Watch the Steelers clash with the Seahawks LIVE on TSN1/4/5, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage starting at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.

The Minnesota Vikings (7-8) and Green Bay Packers (7-8) meet to end Week 17, and both teams need a win with their postseason lives on the line.

Watch the Vikings take on the Packers LIVE on TSN1/3/4, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage starting at 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Sunday.

NCAA Bowl Season

Coverage of college football's bowl season continues Saturday on TSN with a pair of heavyweight matchups on Saturday ahead of Monday's New Year's Six bowls.

The action kicks off with Ole Miss taking on Penn State in the Peach Bowl at noon ET/9 a.m. PT LIVE on TSN5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App and is followed by two-time defending National Champions Georgia taking on an undefeated Florida State team that was left out of the College Football Playoff.

Watch Georgia vs. Florida State in the Orange Bowl on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT LIVE on TSN1/5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Regional NHL on TSN

The weekend sees a trio of Canadian teams in action on TSN, including a home-and-home between the Winnipeg Jets and the Minnesota Wild.

Viewers in the Jets' region can watch the action starting Saturday at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT LIVE on TSN3, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Action continues Sunday when the Jets hit the road for the Land of 10,000 Lakes to visit the Wild at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT LIVE on TSN3, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Later, the Buffalo Sabres head to the nation's capital to take on the Ottawa Senators.

Viewers in the Sens' region can catch the game at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT LIVE on TSN5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

The day concludes with the Montreal Canadiens taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning from the Sunshine State.

Viewers in the Habs' region can watch the action at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT LIVE on TSN2, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Hardwood action on TSN, TSN+

The Toronto Raptors look to extend the Detroit Pistons' historic losing streak as they head to the Motor City.

Watch the Raptors vs. the Pistons on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT LIVE on TSN3/4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Over on TSN+, subscribers can watch the NBA-leading Boston Celtics take on the San Antonio Spurs at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

NLL on TSN, TSN+

The NLL season continues as the New York Riptide look for their first win of the season against the Toronto Rock.

Watch the Riptide take on the Rock on Saturday LIVE at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT LIVE on TSN1, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.

Subscribers to TSN+ can watch a pair of matchups Saturday night with the Las Vegas Desert Dogs taking on the Calgary Roughnecks and the Vancouver Warriors visiting the Colorado Mammoth at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.