Zach Edey will not be competing for Canada's men's basketball team at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

The seven-foot-four centre released a statement on his decision to withdraw from participating in training camp alongside Canada Basketball on Sunday.

Edey completed his senior season with Purdue, having fallen short in the NCAA national title game to UConn in early April before moving on to prepare for the NBA draft process.

He was drafted ninth overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in the draft on Wednesday.

The Toronto native was a back-to-back Naismith player of the year winner at Purdue.

He also competed for Canada at the FIBA World Cup last summer, helping the team win its first-ever medal at the event with bronze.