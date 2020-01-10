TSN is your home this week for NCAA basketball conference action with seven games on tap across the Network.

Here's what's on Saturday's schedule.

No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (10-3) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (8-6), TSN4 at Noon et/9am pt - In an SEC matchup at Rupp Arena, John Calipari’s Wildcats look to prove that their mid-December swoon was just a blip on the radar and continue their recent run of strong play when they host the Crimson Tide. Winners of three straight, including an OT win over then No. 3 Louisville on Dec. 28, the Wildcats have the opportunity to start their conference schedule at 3-0. Kentucky is coming off of back-to-back wins over SEC opposition with a 71-59 victory over Mizzou on Jan. 4 and a 78-69 defeat of potential first overall pick Anthony Edwards and Georgia on Tuesday thanks in large part to the improved play of freshman guard Tyrese Maxey.

”He’s great, he’s really tough to guard especially when he has the green light like that,” Calipari said of Maxey’s 17-point, seven-board and eight-assist performance. “He has to make plays for that team to win and it’s really hard to guard him. Proud of him, keep working on his game.”

Now up to 14.0 PPG, Maxey – should he choice to declare for the draft after one season at Kentucky – appears poised to become yet another first-round pick out the storied Wildcats program.

Bama heads into the game tied for third in the entire NCAA in points-per-game with 84.4 a night, trailing only Central Michigan and No. 1 Gonzaga. Also impressive is the clip Nate Oats’ team is hitting from deep. As a team, the Tide is shooting .372 from beyond the arc and averaging nearly 30 attempts from three a night, the most among Power 5 teams.

The Crimson Tide come into Saturday’s matchup winners of four of their past five and have split the first two games of their conference schedule. After dropping a 104-98 decision to Florida last Saturday, they bounced back with a 90-69 demolition of Mississippi State on Wednesday night.

No. 13 Louisville Cardinals (12-3) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-5), TSN4 at 2pm et/11am pt – After snapping out of a brief skid that saw the Cardinals drop two straight, Chris Mack’s team hosts a Notre Dame squad desperate to pick up some conference victories. The Irish picked up their first ACC win of the season last weekend against Syracuse, but fell 73-68 to NC State last time out and now sit 1-3 in conference play. Perhaps Mike Bray’s date with the Cards comes a game late. Louisville got back to winning ways on Tuesday, comfortably dispatching Miami 74-58 with junior forward Jordan Nwora leading all scorers with 19. Prior to that, the Cards were on the losing end of contests with Kentucky and Florida State, so help from some of his experienced players was welcome from Mack.

“We need we need our older players, guys that are very experienced, we need them stepping up offensively,” Mack said after the game. “If we're playing together, if we're pushing the ball, if we're moving the ball hard to half-court screening for one another and the ball gets reversed from side to side, we'll get some good stuff.”

It’s been Nwora carrying the load this year, averaging 20.9 points on .487 shooting and 7.7 boards a night. Most current mocks have Nwora going in the first round in the 2020 NBA Draft, which would make the Buffalo, NY native the first Card to go in the draft’s opening round since Donovan Mitchell in 2017.

It will be imperative for the Cards to focus on the upcoming week without getting ahead of themselves. After the ND matchup, it’s the Pittsburgh Panthers on Tuesday before a showdown with No. 2 Duke next weekend in Durham.

ALSO SCHEDULED: