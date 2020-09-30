The latest Canadian Football League negotiation list reveal included a number of active NCAA FBS quarterbacks for fans to track this season.

 

Ian Book - Notre Dame Fighting Irish

CFL Rights: Winnipeg Blue Bombers

 

Charlie Brewer - Baylor Bears

CFL Rights: Winnipeg Blue Bombers

 

Sam Hartman - Wake Forest

CFL Rights: Hamilton Tiger-Cats

 

Sam Howell - North Carolina

CFL Rights: Ottawa Redblacks

 

Mac Jones - Alabama

CFL Rights: Ottawa Redblacks

 

Brock Purdy - Iowa State

CFL Rights: Winnipeg Blue Bombers

 

Zac Thomas - Appalachian State

CFL Rights: Hamilton Tiger-Cats

 

Brady White - Memphis

CFL Rights: Ottawa Redblacks

 