44m ago
NCAA quarterbacks on CFL negotiation lists
The latest Canadian Football League negotiation list reveal included a number of active NCAA FBS quarterbacks for fans to track this season.
TSN.ca Staff
Ian Book - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
CFL Rights: Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Charlie Brewer - Baylor Bears
CFL Rights: Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Sam Hartman - Wake Forest
CFL Rights: Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Sam Howell - North Carolina
CFL Rights: Ottawa Redblacks
Mac Jones - Alabama
CFL Rights: Ottawa Redblacks
Brock Purdy - Iowa State
CFL Rights: Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Zac Thomas - Appalachian State
CFL Rights: Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Brady White - Memphis
CFL Rights: Ottawa Redblacks