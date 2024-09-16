The No. 18 Michigan Wolverines are making a change under centre.

Head coach Sherrone Moore announced Monday that Alex Orji will get the start at quarterback on Saturday against No. 11 USC as Big Ten conference play opens for both teams.

The decision comes on the heels of Davis Warren struggling mightily in the team's labourious 28-18 win over Arkansas State on Saturday. A 22-year-old senior from Los Angeles, Warren threw for 122 yards on 11-for-14 passing with three interceptions.

A three-star recruit from Sachse, TX, Orji is in his third season with the Wolverines. He's appeared in all three games for the team in 2024, throwing for 15 yards on 3-for-6 passing with a pair of touchdowns. On the ground, he's carried the ball 10 times for 58 yards.

After a season-opening loss to Texas, the defending National Champion Wolverines have won two straight games.