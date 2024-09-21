CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Cade Klubnik has been a difference-maker for Clemson this season. And that’s been key to the 21st-ranked Tigers’ offensive revival.

Klubnik, a junior in his second full season as starting quarterback, threw for a three touchdowns and added a 55-yard scoring run in Clemson’s 59-35 win over N.C. State to start Atlantic Coast Conference play.

He accounted for seven touchdowns — five passing, two rushing — in a 66-20 victory over Appalachian State in his previous game.

“He’s just had a lot of growth,” Clemson tailback Phil Mafah said. “Him growing as a leader, growing as a quarterback. He’s making his reads faster. He’s confident and that’s what got us here.”

That got Clemson a second straight blowout that was over by halftime. The Tigers (2-1, 1-0 ACC) were ahead 28-0 in the first quarter and 45-7 at halftime.

“To play the way we did, to come out and really not skip a beat,” Klubnik said. “We got better over the last two weeks and kept our momentum going.”

That wasn’t the case a season ago where Klubnik was prone to mistakes and bad decisions. The Tigers, expected to contend for an ACC title, were out of the race before November at 4-4.

These days, Klubnik takes advantage of what he sees. Like on his 55-yard touchdown run, the longest scoring scamper by a Clemson QB since Trevor Lawrence went for 67 yards against Ohio State in 2019.

Klubnik followed with scoring throws of 31 and 2 yards to Antonio Williams and Mafah ran for a 38-yard TD.

“I see us continuing to build momentum,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said, “and momentum is a powerful thing.”

N.C. State (2-2, 0-1) could not respond, losing its 10th straight game at Death Valley.

Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren saw a defense he did not recognize early on. “Guys not fitting the run properly. Playing soft in coverage, just not aggressive,” he said. “It looked like we were on our heels.”

Klubnik finished 16 for 24 for 209 yards, coming to the sidelines after his final touchdown throw of 4 yards to Adam Randall early in the third quarter.

Mafah had 107 yards rushing, his second straight game over the century mark.

It was the most points scored in an ACC game since Clemson’s 62-17 victory over Virginia in the league championship game five years ago. The win was also the 800th in program history for Clemson, the 14th FBS team to reach that many and first ACC school to accomplish that.

The Tigers hope to pile on many more wins this season, particularly with an offense clicking like it is.

N.C. State’s CJ Bailey, a 6-foot-6 freshman who started his first game for injured quarterback Grayson McCall, stood as tall as he could against Clemson’s intense pressure. He threw for 204 yards and a touchdown, but also lost a fumble and gave up a 53-yard pick six interception by cornerback Ashton Hampton that put Clemson ahead 59-14 in the third quarter.

The Wolfpack scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter — all against Clemson reserves — to tighten things up. They finished with 440 yards, 210 coming in the final period.

Takeaways

N.C. State: The Wolfpack have some soul searching to do. They entered the season ranked and considered an ACC contender, but have been blown out twice by Power Four teams after falling to No. 6 Tennessee 51-10 two weeks ago.

Clemson: The Tigers look like they’ve moved past the big egg laid against No. 2 Georgia, 34-3, in the opener and got on the business of chasing an ACC title and possible spot in the College Football Playoff. This was a strong start.

Ejected

N.C. State left tackle Anthony Belton was ejected for spitting on Clemson defensive lineman Tre Williams. Belton is a 6-foot-6, 356-pound graduate student who is projected as a late-round NFL pick this coming season. But he was thrown out right before halftime for his actions. Doeren said he was disappointed in his player’s actions, but that is not in his character.

Missing Tigers

Clemson starters in defensive end Peter Woods and receiver Tyler Brown did not play against the Wolfpack. Woods, who came into the week leading the Tigers in tackles for loss, was injured on a chop block two weeks ago against Appalachian State. Brown, the team’s leading receiver last year as a freshman, is dealing with an ankle injury. Swinney said postgame that receiver Adam Randall, who had five catches for 69 yards and a TD, needs a screw in a fractured toe and will miss the next few games.

Up next

N.C. State returns home to play No. 23 Northern Illinois on Saturday.

Clemson finishes a three-game home stand against Stanford on Saturday night.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football