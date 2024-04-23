David Carle will be back behind the bench for the United States at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships, USA Hockey announced Tuesday.

Carle, 34, led the US to gold at this past January's tournament in Sweden. Along with Carle, the rest of his 2024 staff will also return.

“We are excited to have our whole coaching staff return, led by David Carle, who is among the most accomplished and highly regarded coaches in our country,” team general manager John Vanbiesbrouck said in a statement. “With so many great teams from around the world, it is never easy to win gold, but it’s a challenge we look forward to and one I know our coaching staff embraces.”

A native of Anchorage, AK, Carle just finished his sixth season as head coach at Denver and just led the Pioneers to their second NCAA Championship in three seasons.

“I’m beyond honored to be asked to represent our country again,” Carle said. “We have a terrific staff and we’re all excited about the chance to work with the top players in our country, with the goal of winning back-to-back gold medals in the World Juniors for the first time in our nation’s history.”

Rounding out Carle's staff are assistants Brett Larson, Steve Miller and Garrett Raboin, as well as goalie coach David Lassonde and video coach Travis Culhane.

The 2025 World Juniors is set to get underway on Boxing Day from Ottawa.