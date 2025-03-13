Duke star Cooper Flagg was helped off the court during Thursday's ACC Tournament game against Georgia Tech late in the first half after heavily rolling his ankle.

The team later announced he was doubtful to return.

Flagg went up for a rebound had his left leg give out from under him while landing, appearing to heavily turn his left ankle. The ball rolled out of bounds on the play and Flagg stayed down in obvious pain clutching at his left leg. After being helped to his feet my teammates, Flagg hobbled to the bench under his own power but later required assistance making his way off the court and into the locker room.

Flagg was later seen in a wheelchair with his left shoe off while on his way to receive and examination. He later emerged from the X-ray room with his ankle heavily wrapped and still in a wheelchair.

The Blue Devils trailed 26-17 at the time of Flagg's injury and went into the half down 31-26.

Flagg is the projected No. 1 pick in this summer's NBA Draft should he decide to leave Duke. The Freshman from Newport, Maine, came into Thursday's game averaging 19.4 points on 49.4 per cent shooting from the field.