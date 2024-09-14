KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- — Dylan Sampson rushed for 101 yards and four touchdowns — all in the first half — to lead No. 7 Tennessee to a 71-0 victory over Kent State on Saturday night.

It was Sampson's fourth straight game, dating back to last season's Citrus Bowl game, in which he rushed for over 100 yards.

DeSean Bishop added 120 rushing yards and two TDs in the first half for the Volunteers (3-0). They led 65-0 at halftime, the largest point total in one half in school history. The 71 points are the most in modern-era school history.

The Golden Flashes (0-3) generated just 23 total yards in the first half. They were offered to have a running clock in the second half but declined.

Tennessee rolled up 37 points in the first quarter, the most in one quarter in school history. In those first 15 minutes, there was a safety, two snaps over the Kent State quarterback's head and an onside kick that the Vols recovered.

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava was 10 of 16 for 173 yards and a touchdown with 31 yards rushing.

The Tennessee defense has gone 16 quarters — dating back to the bowl game — without giving up a touchdown.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kent State: Coach Kenni Burns’ primary task this week with his team will be to keep the game with Tennessee and the upcoming matchup with Penn State in perspective. The Golden Flashes are young. Being out-manned by a Top 10 team should be used as a growth opportunity, rather than something that will impede progress or cause frustration.

Tennessee: Last week’s lopsided win over North Carolina State came with its share of mistakes. The Vols used the game with Kent State to clean up those concerns before they are tested in their first true road game in Norman, Okla. Iamaleava threw the first two interceptions of his career last week. He was able to make better decisions against Kent State.

UP NEXT

Kent State: The Golden Flashes have one of the toughest two-week stretches in the nation. After enduring a very loud and intimidating crowd at Tennessee, they will be in another hostile environment next Saturday at No. 8 Penn State.

Tennessee: After getting through their three tuneups with flying colors, the Vols will visit coach Josh Heupel’s alma mater No. 15 Oklahoma in the Sooners’ first-ever Southeastern Conference game.