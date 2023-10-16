No. 1 Georgia's drive for a third straight national title will go on without an All-American for the time being.

The Athletic's Seth Emerson reports an ankle injury to tight end Brock Bowers is expected to keep him out through the team's Oct. 28 date with Florida.

Bowers, 20, incurred the injury during the Bulldogs' 37-20 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday. The severity of his injury remains unknown with the Bulldogs approaching a tough stretch of their season that sees them take on the Gators, No. 20 Mizzou, No. 13 Ole Miss and No. 17 Tennessee in consecutive weeks before finishing the regular season against Georgia on Nov. 25. The team is currently on its bye week.

A native of Napa, CA, Bowers has been a key component of Georgia's back-to-back national titles, recording 10 touchdowns last season.

In six games this year, Bowers has hauled in 37 catches for 545 yards for four TDs and added another major on the ground.

Kirby Smart's Bulldogs are looking to become the first time to win three straight national titles since Minnesota in 1938.