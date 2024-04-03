Gosling cousins bring youth, skill to veteran Team Canada

Cousins Julia and Nicole Gosling grew up together in London, Ont., and even though they chose different schools to play college hockey, they continue to ply their trade in close proximity.

A year apart in age with their fathers being identical twins, forward Julia is a biology and business major at St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y., while defender Nicole is a 13-minute drive down the road at Clarkson University, working towards a psychology degree with a business minor.

The cousins previously played three seasons with each other in the Provincial Women’s Hockey League in high school with the London Devilettes, won gold together at the 2019 IIHF U18 women’s world championship, and skated together during the Rivalry Series against the United States in December.

The Goslings are the only two players on the Canadian roster making their world championship debuts this year as the team looks to avenge last year’s loss in the gold-medal game. The tournament runs from April 3 to 14 in Utica, N.Y., a couple hours south from where they both play college hockey.

Julia, 23, had 22 goals and 51 points in 37 games this season as a senior. She centralized with Team Canada ahead of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing but was cut from the final roster. After missing the cut for the last three worlds, she says it was extra gratifying to get the call from head coach Troy Ryan that she finally made the team.

“I’ve been working towards this for a while,” Julia told TSN.ca. “[Between] centralization in Calgary and [getting cut] from those worlds, ever since watching them win worlds, I just wanted to be a part of that team. To finally make it [was] unreal news to hear from Troy. I was stoked when I got the call from him.”

Between the COVID-19 pandemic and injuries, Julia played just 35 combined games in the NCAA before being invited to centralize with Canada at the age of 21. One of the youngest players who centralized, she was able to use the experience to build relationships with her future teammates.

“It was huge playing with the best players in the world,” said Julia. “I [hadn’t] practised with girls of that calibre coming right from college. I feel like I learned so much off the ice but also on the ice, and it was a great experience for me.”

As one of the rookies centralizing for the first time, Julia says she had a lot of players to lean on during that time but three in particular stand out.

“Emily Clark, she kind of took me under her wing right away,” said Julia. “And then two others are Micah Zandee-Hart and Jessie Eldridge. We were the three that were cut from the [2021] worlds, so we got to hang out a lot and they just made me feel a lot more comfortable with the team and all that.”

Team Canada is armed with a number of gifted shooters, but Julia has managed to impress her teammates with her ability to score despite being the second-youngest forward on the roster.

“She has probably the wickedest shot I’ve ever seen,” said Canadian defender Ella Shelton. “It’s one of the hardest ones, and you know that it’s going to be an absolute snipe when she puts that puck on the net.”

Nicole, 21, is coming off a strong senior year with Clarkson where she potted a career-high 14 goals and 39 points in 40 games. Clarkson made it all the way to the Frozen Four, losing to eventual champion Ohio State in the semifinals. December’s Rivalry Series was her first taste of playing at that level, and served as a valuable learning experience.

“I think being able to experience that before coming into here, it’s given me a little bit of expectations on how I need to play in order to be successful at this level,” she said. “Knowing that going into this tournament, making sure that I’m ready to go and being able to play against the U.S. too, it’s best on best at that level.”

Nicole is the youngest player on Team Canada and has been roommates with veterans such as goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer and defender Renata Fast in previous camps. Maschmeyer was her first roommate at a camp that was a mix of college athletes and members of the national team.

“We spent a lot of time chatting,” said Maschmeyer of rooming with Nicole. “She was great. I think a little bit shy at first, which is natural for a younger player coming in. But I do like to talk, so I got that side of her. We had a lot of great conversation and she’s a great kid.”

Nicole considers herself a two-way defender who likes to play in the offensive zone but can also play a physical brand of hockey.

She says the focus in her senior season at Clarkson was about confidence and trust.

“Confidence was a big thing for me this year, just playing more confident within my play and being okay with making mistakes,” she said. “As you grow up, you kind of feel like you’re walking on eggshells going into a new place that you’re a little bit unfamiliar with.

“My coaches at Clarkson have been telling me that’s been something that I have been needing to improve on over the years, and so I was just really taking that big step this year. Obviously, being comfortable with my ‘D’ partner helps a ton and I have a lot of trust in my goalie as well.”

Julia and Nicole credit hockey as the root of their closeness, especially the teenage years playing for the Devilettes where they logged a ton of hours in the car.

“Definitely hockey has brought us close,” said Nicole. “When we played for London juniors back in high school, we were carpooling together [to] the practices. We’ve spent a lot of time together – just on those drives but also at the rink and then driving back home.

“It was great for our relationship to grow and for our friendship as well, minus all the family aspect of it. But I think hockey for sure has brought out a great relationship within each other.”

“We were both kind of shy kids,” said Julia. “We started off at family reunions, we’d play hockey and that was our only part of our relationship. So, I think that’s just what’s made it grown to getting so close to each other.”

When it comes to their futures after the women’s worlds, the Goslings haven’t decided on whether to return to college for a fifth season or turn pro and play in the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL).

“It’s a good problem to have, but it doesn’t make the decision any easier as both options are great options no matter which one I choose,” said Nicole.

No matter which path they choose next season, Maschmeyer says both Goslings have a very bright future and looks forward to seeing what they’ll do at the worlds.

“They’re both just awesome humans,” said Maschmeyer. “They’re so kind, so respectful. They always have smiles on their faces but they’re so fierce on the ice.

“I think they just have so much potential. It’s so exciting to see them get this opportunity and I have no doubt they’ll do great things with it.”