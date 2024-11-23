Helm's two TD catches power No. 3 Texas over Kentucky keep Longhorns atop SEC

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Quinn Ewers threw two first-half touchdown passes to Gunnar Helm and No. 3 Texas beat Kentucky 31-14 on Saturday to stay tied for first in the Southeastern Conference in the Longhorns' first year in the league.

Quintrevion Wisner ran for 158 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown for Texas (10-1, 6-1, No. 3 CFP ). The Longhorns can earn a berth in the SEC title game when they face No. 15 Texas A&M next week as that rivalry resumes after a 12-year break.

Texas' final home game of the regular season also looked like it could be Ewers' last home game in burnt orange if the Longhorns don't host a College Football Playoff game. A three-year starter who decided against going to the NFL after last season, Ewers has a year of college eligibility remaining but took part in Texas' senior day pregame celebrations.

Ewers was 20-of-31 passing for 191 yards in an uneven performance to push his record to 24-7 as as starter.

The first touchdown pass to Helm came on Texas' opening drive. Ewers rolled to his left on 4th-and-goal and found Helm roaming in the back of the end zone. The second came on a touch pass where Helm had to reach high and absorb a big hit at the touchline to make it 21-7.

Kentucky (4-7, 1-7) cut the lead to 24-14 on Jamon Dumas-Johnson's 25-yard touchdown return after a Ewers fumble in the third quarter.

Wisner's power running took over late in the fourth quarter before he pushed in for a 1-yard score.

The Takeaway

Kentucky: Backup quarterback Cutter Boley replaced starter Brock Vandagriff and put some life in the Wildcats' offense with 160 yards passing. But Kentucky needed to beat Texas and then Louisville next week to keep its eight-year bowl game streak alive.

Texas: The defense continued its dominant form. Texas has not allowed an opponent to score in the first quarter in eight times this season. The defense held again in the third quarter when the Wildcats had first down at the Texas 1-yard line. The drive went back 15 yards before a missed field goal.

Up Next

Kentucky hosts Louisville next Saturday.

Texas plays at Texas A&M next Saturday.