TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- — Jalen Milroe passed for two touchdowns and ran for a third in just over two quarters to help No. 9 Alabama beat FCS team Mercer 52-7 on Saturday.

Ryan Williams ran for a 29-yard touchdown and caught a 14-yard score for the Crimson Tide (8-2, No. 9 CFP), who got a reprieve from Southeastern Conference games after re-entering the Top 10 following a dominating win over LSU last week. Now, they'll go back to focusing on polishing their playoff resume and battling for an SEC title.

The Bears (9-2), playing without injured quarterback DJ Smith, had already clinched a spot in the FCS playoffs and at least a share of the Southern Conference title. Whitt Newbauer started at quarterback for Mercer, going 15 of 22 for 140 yards with an interception. The Bears avoided the shutout with his 31-yard touchdown pass to Kendall Harris late in the first half.

This one went about as expected.

Alabama led 31-7 before the break. Milroe headed to the sidelines for good after capping the opening drive of the second half with a 3-yard scoring run, his 17th of the season. He was 11-of-16 passing for 186 yards — including a 44-yard touchdown to tight end Robbie Ouzts — and ran six times for 43 yards.

Milroe, who ran for four touchdowns against LSU, then relaxed as backup Ty Simpson took over.

The Takeaway

Mercer: Had three first-half drives into Alabama territory end with turnovers, including two fumbles. The Bears can secure the outright Southern Conference title with a win over Furman.

Alabama: Took care of business in an obvious mismatch and got backups like Simpson and two other quarterbacks some action. Simpson was 5 of 10 for 71 yards.

Up next

Mercer: hosts Furman on Saturday.

Alabama: At Oklahoma on Saturday.