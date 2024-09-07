IOWA CITY, Iowa -- — Kyle Konrardy made a 54-yard field goal with six seconds left to give Iowa State a 20-19 victory over No. 21 Iowa on Saturday, only the Cyclones' third victory in the last 11 games against the Hawkeyes.

Iowa State (2-0) got the ball at its own 22 with 34 seconds remaining and drove 42 yards on Rocco Becht's three completions to get up the kick.

Iowa (1-1) got a 35-yard return from Max White on the ensuing kickoff and had time for one play, but Cade McNamara’s pass was intercepted by Darien Porter.

The Hawkeyes led 19-7 with 4:47 left in the third quarter after Kaleb Johnson’s 4-yard touchdown run. McNamara’s two-point conversion pass was incomplete.

Iowa State rallied, with Becht throwing a 75-yard touchdown pass to Jaylin Noel late in the third quarter and Konrardy adding a 46-yard field goal early in the fourth.

Johnson, who rushed for 187 yards, opened the scoring for Iowa with a 27-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. The Hawkeyes led 13-0 at halftime, but they squandered chances to get more points in the first half. They had first-and-goal at the Iowa State 1 early in the second quarter, and another first-and-goal situation at the 3 in the quarter, but only came away with two field goals from Drew Stevens.

The Cyclones outgained the Hawkeyes 361-303. Becht, who had a 3-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Higgins early in the third quarter to start Iowa State’s scoring, threw for 272 yards. Noel had five catches for 133 yards.

Iowa had 204 rushing yards. McNamara was 13 of 28 for 99 yards.

BIG PICTURE

The Hawkeyes had a chance to take control of the game early, but couldn’t get more points out of those drives deep into Cyclone territory. That left the game in the hands of Iowa’s defense, which kept Iowa State contained until that final drive.

It took a while before Iowa State’s defense finally had an answer for Iowa in the second half. The Cyclones held Iowa to just 15 yards on four possessions after cutting the lead to 19-17, but couldn’t get anything going against Iowa’s defense until the closing drive.

UP NEXT

Iowa State: Hosts Arkansas State on Saturday, Sept. 21

Iowa: Hosts Troy on Saturday.