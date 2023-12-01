Morning Coffee: Oregon a heavy favourite to win Pac-12 Championship

The road to the College Football Playoff National Championship is about to get a lot more narrow with the arrival of Conference championship weekend.

As it stands, there are currently nine teams listed with odds to win the College Football Playoff National Championship at FanDuel Friday morning.

Only seven of those teams are shorter than 80-to-1 to win it all.

Georgia and Michigan enter the conference championship weekend as the co-favourites to win the FBS Championship at +185 at FanDuel.

Oregon (+500), Texas (+1000), Alabama (+1200), Washington (+2500), Florida State (+3000), Ohio State (+8000) and Iowa (+100000) round out the list of teams that are available to bet in that market.

There is still a lot left to be decided as we inch closer to the four-team College Football Playoff.

Friday’s Pac-12 Championship game represents a monumental stop on the road to the big dance.

This is the Morning Coffee for Friday Dec. 1, 2023.

Oregon a heavy favourite to win Pac-12 Championship

In addition to the College Football Playoff National Championship winner, FanDuel has a long list of specials available right now ahead of the conference championship games.

FanDuel bettors can select the exact four teams that they believe will compete in this year’s College Football Playoff.

Which teams will compete in this year’s College Football Playoff? 🤔@FanDuelCanada has markets for the exact teams, exact teams with rankings, and YES/NO to make the playoffs for each contender heading into conference championship weekend. 👀#GamblingX #CollegeFootballPlayoff pic.twitter.com/hpgkIIm2gD — Domenic Padula (@Domenic_Padula) December 1, 2023

If they want to get a little more precise, they can pick the exact order of the final rankings at longer odds.

Meanwhile, FanDuel also has a YES/NO option for each remaining contender to qualify for the College Football Playoff.

Michigan, which is currently a massive 21.5-point favourite for the Big Ten Championship Game versus Iowa and a co-favourite to win the CFP National Championship at FanDuel, is the obvious top choice to reach the playoff at -10000 odds.

Georgia, which is currently a 5.5-point favourite for the SEC Championship Game against Alabama, is -500 to make the playoff at FanDuel.

Game 13 📲



🏟️: Mercedes Benz Stadium

📅: December 2 | 4 PM ET

📺: SEC on CBS#GoDawgs | #SECChampionship pic.twitter.com/uq87Hmme8W — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) November 29, 2023

The Tide are currently +160 to upset the Bulldogs in the SEC finale and +265 to qualify for the playoff.

ICYMI: Boo Corrigan, chair of the College Football Playoff selection committee, caught up with @ESPN's @ReceDavis after the reveal of the penultimate #CFBPlayoff Top 25 rankings for 2023.



🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/vveVngmeY2 — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 29, 2023

Taking a look at the College Football Playoff Exacta market at FanDuel, the two options with the shortest odds both feature Georgia and Michigan.

Georgia, Michigan, Oregon and Florida State to make the playoff is the favourite at +185 odds.

Georgia, Michigan, Oregon and Texas to make the playoff is the second choice in that market at +270.

Florida State is currently a 2.5-point favourite versus Louisville in the ACC Championship Game.

Texas is currently a 14.5-point favourite versus Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship Game.

🏆 Big 12 Championship 🏆



🏈 Texas vs. Oklahoma State

📅 Saturday, Dec. 2 | 11:00 AM CT

📍 Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium

📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/GXBkGAm93i — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) November 27, 2023

How important is tonight’s Pac-12 Championship Game?

Oregon is the third choice to win the CFP National Championship at +500 odds.

Washington is the sixth choice to win it all at +2500.

The Huskies won the first meeting between those teams 36-33 back on Oct. 14.

Nearly two months later, the Ducks are a 9.5-point favourite for the Pac-12 Championship Game.

It’s the first time since 2020 that a team is at least a nine-point favourite in a same-season rematch after losing the first meeting.

That season, Clemson won and covered as an 11-point favourite versus Notre Dame in the ACC Championship Game.

Will we see the favourite win and cover again?

The Ducks can clinch their spot in the College Football Playoff with a win tonight.

If the Huskies can pull off the upset, they would improve to 13-0 with two wins over Oregon, as well as wins over USC, Utah and Oregon State.

Washington is +290 to pull off the upset win tonight.

You could find them at the exact same price to reach the College Football Playoff at FanDuel.

That’s all you need to know about the importance of tonight’s game when it comes to the College Football Playoff.

The stage is set 🍿 pic.twitter.com/SKAm4vvJOJ — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) November 25, 2023

Meanwhile, anybody with a bet on the Heisman Trophy will be locked in to tonight’s Pac-12 Championship Game.

Oregon QB Bo Nix is now the favourite to win the Heisman at -200 odds at FanDuel.

Here's how Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr compare in stats this season 📊👀



Who's going to have the bigger game this weekend? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/UXj0fwRQ9g — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2023

LSU QB Jayden Daniels is the second choice at +160.

Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. is the third choice to win the Heisman at +1600 odds.

Nix can solidify his status as the favourite with another strong performance in a win over the Huskies.

At the same time, it would get very interesting to see what happens in that market if Penix were to shine and lead Washington to an upset win tonight.

WIDE OPEN



Can't give Michael Penix Jr. a pass this easy to Rome Odunze 🍎🎯 @UW_Football pic.twitter.com/qo15RaSYjh — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023

There is a lot to be determined throughout the conference championship weekend.

Tonight’s Pac-12 Championship Game represents a monumental stop on the road to the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Get your popcorn ready.