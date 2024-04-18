Sarah Fillier is going pro.

The 23-year-old Princeton forward announced Thursday that she is declaring for the PWHL Draft. The 2022 Olympic gold medalist announced her decision on social media.

"I can't wait for the next chapter of my hockey career as a professional and to build upon what I learned at Princeton," Fillier wrote on Instagram. "I want to inspire the next generation of hockey players and girls to believe their dreams are within reach. All it takes is hard work, dedication, and some luck. If these past six years are any indication, I'm as lucky as they come."

A native of Georgetown, Ont., Fillier appeared in 29 games for the Tigers this past season, scoring 30 goals and adding 13 assists in 29 games. She finishes her NCAA career with 93 goals and 101 assists in 120 games.

Fillier has made 28 senior appearances for Canada since her debut in 2021. She has 20 goals and 11 assists.

On top of the Olympic gold, Fillier has won three IIHF World Hockey Championship golds with Canada, including at the tournament that concluded in Utica, NY last weekend.