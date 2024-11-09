AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Quinn Ewers passed for 333 yards and five touchdowns and No. 5 Texas rolled over struggling Florida 49-17 on Saturday, two days after third-year Gators coach Billy Napier was given a public statement of support from the school's athletic director.

Ewers connected on open passes to Matthew Golden and Gunnar Helm for touchdowns in the first quarter. Quintrevion Wisner took a screen pass 50 yards for a score before Ewers connected with Golden again for a 32-yard strike in the second.

Texas (8-1, 4-1 Southeastern Conference, No. 5 CFP ) led 35-0 at halftime.

Coach Steve Sarkisian had said the Longhorns had been struggling to find their rhythm offensively in recent weeks, but they dialed up big play after big play against the Gators.

Ewers' easy day could have been even bigger if not for a couple of deep throws dropped by receivers. He was replaced by Arch Manning in the third quarter after his fifth touchdown pass.

Florida (4-5, 2-4) started Yale transfer Aidan Warner at quarterback because freshman DJ Lagway is still recovering from a hamstring injury. Warner, who was third team when the season started, was 12 of 25 passing for 132 yards and two interceptions.

The takeaway

Florida: Getting routed on the road will only raise questions about athletic director Scott Stricklin's decision to give Napier such a public statement of support for another season. The loss drops Napier's record to 15-19. Tough, close losses to rivals Tennessee and Georgia had suggested the program was improving, even if not winning, but the Gators were overwhelmed by Texas.

Texas: After allowing 11 sacks in the previous two games, the offensive line protected Ewers well most of the day. He was sacked on the opening drive but was seldom harassed again. Some quick reads and short passes also kept the pressure off. Texas wants to avoid hits on Ewers that could aggravate a nagging abdomen strain.

Up next

Florida hosts No. 14 LSU next Saturday.

Texas plays at Arkansas next Saturday.