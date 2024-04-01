Monday night will be a great night of women’s college basketball.

As the Elite Eight comes to a close we have two games on Monday featuring some of the game's biggest and brightest names.

On Sunday, South Carolina and NC State punched their tickets to the women’s Final Four. Today, two of LSU, Iowa, Connecticut, and USC will look to do the same.

You can watch both games LIVE on the TSN Network Monday night starting with LSU and Iowa in a rematch of the 2023 National Championship at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

The action should be awesome, so let’s get to the games.

Iowa favourites in rematch against LSU

Iowa

When the 2024 women’s tournament bracket was released, there was one game everyone circled for the Elite Eight.

Iowa vs. LSU.

With both teams slotted in the same region, it seemed like destiny that they would meet for a rematch of the 2023 final.

Last year, Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers beat Iowa 102-85 to win the program’s first national championship. This year, Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes are 1.5-point favourites

Clark made headlines all season for Iowa, breaking Pete Maravich's NCAA scoring record of 3,667 points, leading the Hawkeyes to just their second Elite Eight in as many years and the program’s third since 1994.

The last time we saw a finals rematch in the tournament came in 2017 when UConn beat Syracuse 94-64 in the second round, one year after beating them by 30 to win the 2016 National Championship.

Iowa vs. LSU betting notes

The Hawkeyes odds to win the national title currently sit at +650, after opening the season at +800. Meanwhile, the Tigers opened the season at +230 to win the national championship and their odds have moved up to +700.

At FanDuel, the Hawkeyes and LSU represent the most number of bets placed (first and third most handle) of any school in the outright market on the women's side of the bracket.

Dawn Staley’s South Carolina remains the overwhelming favourite at -220 and holds the second most handle of any school at FanDuel, trailing only Iowa.



Watkins, Bueckers set for Elite Eight showdown

USC



The closing act for the Elite Eight will feature a matchup between USC’s Juju Watkins and Connecticut‘s Paige Bueckers.

Watkins, an 18-year-old freshman, has taken the NCAA by storm this season, averaging 27 points per game and finishing second in the country behind Clark’s 31.7.

In the tournament, she’s scored at least 23 points in every USC game and has the program one win away from its first Final Four since 1986.

On the flip side Bueckers and the machine of UConn basketball are back in the Elite Eight after having a 16-tournament streak of making this round was snapped in 2023.

Bueckers missed all of last season after having surgery on a torn ACL in her left knee in August 2022.

With her back in the fold, and the steady presence of Canadian Aaliyah Edwards the Huskies are back and are favourites to advance once again.

UConn vs. USC Betting Notes

UConn opened this matchup a 2.5-point favourite against USC and are -168 on the money line.

Connecticut, similar to LSU, opened the season with shorter odds than they currently have. UConn is +1500 to win the national championship after starting the season at +600.

On the flip side, the emergence of Watkins and USC is clearly ahead of schedule as they opened the season at +7000 and are now just one win away from reaching the Final Four.

Their current title odds are +2300.