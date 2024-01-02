Undefeated Washington beats Texas to advance to CFP title game

It will be a battle of undefeated teams in the College Football Playoff National Championship as unbeaten No. 2 Washington dispatched No. 3 Texas 37-31 in the Sugar Bowl to set up a title game against No. 1 Michigan.

After a back and forth first half, Heisman Trophy runner up Michael Penix Jr. helped the Huskies take control of the game to book their place at NRG Stadium in Houston on January 8 where they will meet the Wolverines.

More to come.