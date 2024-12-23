UTSA cruises past short-handed Coastal Carolina in Myrtle Beach Bowl

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Owen McCown threw for 254 yards and a touchdown and UTSA scored the opening 27 points of the Myrtle Beach Bowl to cruise past short-handed Coastal Carolina 44-15 on Monday.

UTSA (7-6) broke away in the second quarter by scoring a touchdown on three straight drives for a 21-0 lead. McCown was 14 of 17 in the first half, including a 6-yard touchdown pass to Patrick Overmyer. McCown also scored on a 35-yard run after breaking two tackles near the end zone. The other score was a 9-yard touchdown run by Brandon High.

Coastal Carolina (6-7) finished the first half with just 140 total yards — 60 coming on the final drive. The Chanticleers punted on five straight drives to begin the game — with the longest possession lasting seven plays for 25 yards.

UTSA added short field goals on its opening two drives of the second half, while Coastal Carolina started with two straight three-and-out drives. UTSA ended CCU’s third drive on Jakevian Rodgers’ first career interception to extend the program's single-game streak with an interception and a sack to 23 games.

CCU’s first touchdown came on the first play of the fourth quarter when Bryson Graves caught a 50-yard touchdown pass from Tad Hudson. But UTSA’s Chris Carpenter returned the ensuing kickoff for a 93-yard touchdown to make it 34-7.

It was the largest margin of victory in the five-year history of the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

MISSING KEY PLAYERS

Hudson, a third-string quarterback, made his first career start for Coastal Carolina, which was without starter Ethan Vasko and backup Noah Kim. Vasko and Kim combined for 2,353 yards with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. Hudson was 17 of 26 for 173 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

UTSA rushed for 257 yards and three touchdowns despite being without its top rushers Robert Henry, who entered with a team-high 130 carries for 107 yards and seven touchdowns. McCown, High and Will Henderson III each had a rushing touchdown.