CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Martin Necas scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and the Charlotte Checkers went on to beat the Laval Rocket 3-1 on Sunday in the American Hockey League.

Aleksi Saarela opened the scoring for Charlotte (16-4-1) 1:40 into the game on a power-play goal and Roland McKeown added an empty-netter with two seconds left in the third period.

Michael McCarron had the lone goal for the Rocket (7-12-2).

Checkers goaltender Callum Booth stopped 26 shots. Laval's Michael McNiven made 18 saves.

Charlotte was 1 for 3 on the power play while the Rocket failed to scored on three chances with the man advantage.