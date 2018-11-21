CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Martin Necas scored his second of the game 4:22 into overtime to lift the Charlotte Checkers to a 3-2 win over the Belleville Senators on Wednesday in American Hockey League action.

Aleksi Saarela had the other goal for Charlotte (14-4-1), tying the game 17:37 into the third period.

Paul Carey and Filip Chlapik scored for the Senators (9-9-1).

Checkers goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic made 20 saves. Belleville's Filip Gustavsson stopped 33 shots.

The teams were playing each other in Charlotte for the second time in as many nights. The Senators beat the Checkers 5-1 on Tuesday.