2h ago
Need to know: Canadian Grand Prix
TSN.ca Staff
With the Canadian Grand Prix set for this Sunday in Montreal, here is everything you need to get ready for the race:
How to watch: TSN4, TSN5 and TSN GO at 2:00 p.m. with pre-race action getting underway at 12:30 p.m. ET
Storylines
- Lewis Hamilton has won three Canadian GPs in a row and six over the course of his career
- A win this time around would tie him with Michael Schumacher for the most all-time in Montreal
- Hamilton won the first race of his career in Montreal in 2007
- Hamilton has won pole position three years in a row
- Fernando Alonso is set to race in his 300th career Grand Prix
- Kimi Raikkonen’s next win will set a new record for most races between checkered flags (currently at 100)
Canadian Content
- Lance Stroll set to race in his hometown of Montreal
- Stroll collected his first career points in the Canadian GP last year
- Stroll sits 16th in points standings this season heading into the weekend with four
Track information
Track: Circuit de Gilles Villeneuve
Length of circuit: 4.361 km
Laps: 70
Race Distance: 305.27 km
Lap Record: Rubens Barrichello
2017 Winner: Lewis Hamilton