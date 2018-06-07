Need to know: Canadian Grand Prix

With the Canadian Grand Prix set for this Sunday in Montreal, here is everything you need to get ready for the race:

How to watch: TSN4, TSN5 and TSN GO at 2:00 p.m. with pre-race action getting underway at 12:30 p.m. ET

Storylines

- Lewis Hamilton has won three Canadian GPs in a row and six over the course of his career

- A win this time around would tie him with Michael Schumacher for the most all-time in Montreal

- Hamilton won the first race of his career in Montreal in 2007

- Hamilton has won pole position three years in a row

- Fernando Alonso is set to race in his 300th career Grand Prix

- Kimi Raikkonen’s next win will set a new record for most races between checkered flags (currently at 100)

Canadian Content

- Lance Stroll set to race in his hometown of Montreal

- Stroll collected his first career points in the Canadian GP last year

- Stroll sits 16th in points standings this season heading into the weekend with four

Track information

Track: Circuit de Gilles Villeneuve

Length of circuit: 4.361 km

Laps: 70

Race Distance: 305.27 km

Lap Record: Rubens Barrichello

2017 Winner: Lewis Hamilton