TORONTO — Neepawa has won the 128th running of the Breeders' Stakes.

Jerome Lermyte rode Neepawa to victory in the third and final jewel of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown on Saturday.

Say The Word was second in the nine-horse field, while Flight Deck was third in the 1 1/2-mile gallop on the turf course at Woodbine Racetrack saw trainer.

Wonder Gadot won both the Queen's Plate and the Prince of Wales Stakes in convincing fashion to grab the first two jewels of the Triple Crown.

But the impressive filly skipped the Breeders' to focus on next weekend's Grade 1 Travers Stakes in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., against a full field of male horses.