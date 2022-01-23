Nogier scores twice in third period to lead Moose past Wolves

WINNIPEG — Nelson Nogier scored twice in the third period to lift the Manitoba Moose to a 3-1 win over the Chicago Wolves on Sunday in American Hockey League action.

Manitoba defeated Chicago 4-3 in overtime Saturday.

Nogier scored at 12:58 to break a 1-1 tie before adding an empty-net goal at 19:42 for Manitoba (22-10-2-1). Johnathan Kovacevic had the other goal while netminder Philippe Desrosiers stopped 40 shots..

David Cotton had the lone goal for Chicago (24-7-3-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2022.